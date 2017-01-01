Lancaster nostalgia: Christ Church School

Local historian Terry Ainsworth takes a look back at a football team from Christ Church Primary School in Lancaster.

My daily walk takes me to almost every corner of Lancaster and while strolling up East Road to Williamsons Park I came across the old Christ Church School.

Christ Church School 1947-48: The photograph and names were supplied by Pete Hardisty who has lived in Australia for many years and confirmed by Lancaster resident, Ken Studholme. The identification of the cup competition however is still shrouded in mystery but the small child to the left of Pete Hardistys elbow is Dougie Holt. From left: Pete Hardisty, Brian Rogers, Barry Guy, Ken Studholme, Dennis Rogers, Terry Tex Kenworthy, Jackie Lancaster, Alan Newton, Mr. Butler (Mayor of Lancaster), Alan Smith, Bob Baines, Mr. Leece (Teacher) and Eddie Brayshaw.

For such a small school it was remarkable how they turned out so many excellent footballers who went on to play in the North Lancs League.

I believe the school closed in 2003 and its date of construction would have been sometime in the 1850s but hopefully this series of photographs will bring back happy memories for many Lancastrians.

In 1936 Christ Church lost in the final of the William Smith Junior Shield at the annual Easter Field competition on the Giant Axe. They went down bravely to Dallas Road School by 1 goal, 4 corners to 0 goals, 0 corners.

Christ Church School 1941.

Christ Church School 1936.