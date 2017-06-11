Lancaster nostalgia: can you identify this picture?

We have been scratching our heads in the office over this photograph.

It is taken from Dan Wright’s family collection.

Now in his seventies, he has an enviable collection of old photographs all of Lancaster and Morecambe, which we are indeed grateful for. In this particular photograph, taken from one of the many albums provided to us, it is captioned 1906.

But can you tell us where this shot was taken? Is it Lancaster?

A canal is certainly present as well as industrial factories.

If you know any information about this picture or have any memories relating to it to share then please telephone 01524 385 932 or email gemma.sherlock@jpress.co.uk.

Once again thank you to Mr Wright for sharing his vast collection with us.