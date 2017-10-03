Investigate all that goes bump in the night

One of Morecambe’s oldest hotels is hosting a paranormal investigation night this weekend.

The Simply Ghost nights team led by international TV medium Stuart Dawson are hosting the investigation at The Park Hotel which is believed to be a haunted location.

Stuart and the team will be delving into the past of the building, which was recently bought to be developed into a community hub by Martin Shenton who owns Regent Park Studios.

Take part in séances, Ouija board and table tipping experiments and also use the latest electrical ghost hunting equipment at this paranormal event.

There’s little doubt that public interest in all things spooky is at an all time high; never since Victorian times have so many people been involved in investigating the dark side. So why not join Stuart Dawson and the Simply Ghost Nights team at this investigation on Saturday, October 7.

Places are strictly limited and tickets cost only £35.00p/p. For more information, contact Simply Ghost Nights on 0800 009 6240 or visit www.simplyghostnights.co.uk