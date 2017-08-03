Heritage Open Days to take place in Lancaster

Heritage Open Days is England’s largest festival of history and culture, bringing together more than 2,500 organisations, 5,000 events and 40,000 volunteers.

Every year for four days in September, places across the country throw open their doors to celebrate their heritage, community and history.

This year’s Heritage Open Day theme ‘All Our Stories’ is all about local communities and organisations celebrating their local history in hundreds of different ways from walk, talks and tours to poetry readings, film screenings and virtual reality.

The festival takes place from September 7-10 and organisers are keen to encourage new events, and would like to reach people who perhaps aren’t aware of the festival.

There are all sorts of reasons why people take part – from tax breaks to raising awareness of a local building that needs restoring, or simply to tell a story about a town or village that not many people know.

Lancaster Castle will be hosting guided tours of the courtyard and surrounding buildings as part of the national event.

There will be an archive display at Carnforth Station Heritage Centre throughout the festival.

Carnforth Masonic Hall will host a Tercentenary Open Day on the Saturday from 11am-2pm.

There will be a book launch, ‘Great War of Britain’ at Lancaster City Museum on the Thursday, 7pm-9pm.

‘Boomtown From Front Line to White Lund - Curator’s Tour of the Exhibition’ will also take place at the museum from Thursday to Saturday, for times see website below.

‘Bowerham Barracks - Guided Tour of the former King’s Own Depot’ takes place at the University of Cumbria, Bowerham Road from Thursday through to Saturday.

For a full list of events and times please visit the website at https://www.heritageopendays.org.uk/visiting/advanced-search and enter your postcode for events near you or call 020 7824 7180.