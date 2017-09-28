Groom room record break bid

Dogs scrubbed up in an attempt to break aWorld Record and raise money for charity.

The Groom Room at Pets Home in Lancaster along with 84 other salons in Northern England and Scotland, competed to beat the current Guinness World Record of 5,000 dogs washed in a 12 hour period across multiple locations.

With help from 42 local dogs in Lancaster, overall the Groom Room salon teams washed 5,468 dogs in twelve hours, collectively raising more than £32,000.