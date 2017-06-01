Easy Sleazy at popular punk  and ska festival

The Nice N Sleazy festival was an amazing 12 years old this year and attracted more than 1,000 people to Morecambe.

The festival has always been at the same venue, The Trimpell Club, which has three music stages for the 80 bands that attended the festival to perform on.

Festival organiser Ivan Harrison said: “It went verywell, the usual crowd turned up. Over 1,000 people turned up and it was a gathering of friends.

“There wasn’t one bad band amongst them. It’s one of the favourite family orientated punk festivals about, with a safe environment for kids.

“We had three music stages, two of them indoors and a large outdoor marquee with its own bar.

“The music offered is a lot of punk, ska and alternative stuff including comedy.

“There were food stalls including vegetarian, merchandise stalls, a tattooist, music workshops, kids’ zone, plus loads more.

“I was looking at the feedback after the event and it was superb, the people of Morecambe were praised to bits, the people are so friendly, and the hotels welcomed festival goers with open arms.

“We are all volunteers and we do it for the love of the music. “

Ivan started the festival 12 years ago and it is as popular now as it has ever been.

He said: “It takes 14 months of planning for the festival, almost as soon as we finish one we start planning the next.

“I have a small team of people spread all over the country .

“People camp right outside the Trimpell, but as they are getting older, more opt for hotels.

“I think the numbers were slightly down on last year but other festivals have been the same.

“I don’t know whether the recent terror attack has had an effect.

“We had to bring in extra security measures at the festival in light of the recent events.

“The festival is out of the way and safe for families, with a lot of green space. We only saw the police twice , we never had to call them. The town does well from the festival.”

Nice N Sleazy Festival and Trimpell Camera Club joined together to raise money for Christ Church night shelter by raffling ‘punk baby quilts.’

The reason for deciding to make these for a raffle prize to be held at the festival was due to an inspiring conversation earlier in the year with one of the Camera Club volunteer judges, Phil Price, who volunteers at the night shelter.

Made by Debbie Jarman, a member of the camera club, the punk style quilts were raffled off and £150 was raised for Christ Church.

For photos of the event visit Facebook and type in Nice N Sleazy Festival photos by Trimpell Camera Club.There is also a slideshow of pictures at lancasterguardian.co.uk.