Beauty queens are all winners

Meet Miss Publicity Lancashire, Miss Charity Lancashire and Junior Miss Publicity Lancashire.

The three contestants, Rojmina Patel from Morecambe, Rachel Simpson from Morecambe and Bethany Elsworth from Lancaster, were all thrilled to be given their model accolades at the Miss Lancashire and Junior Miss Lancashire Competitions..

Rachel Simpson was crowned Miss Charity Lancashire 2017/2018.

Miss Publicity Lancashire 2017/18 Rojmina, 23, who works at her family-owned garage on Regent Road in Morecambe, said: “It was nerve wracking. It was my first time on a stage like this.

“It went really well and I’m really happy for the outcome.

“I wanted to raise awareness of the hijab by taking part in the competition. I can take my title further by continuing to do the positive things I’ve been doing in the community.”

Rachel Simpson, 17, who was voted Miss Charity Lancashire 2017/18, said: “This is the one that meant a lot to me. I was completely shocked and amazed to win the title.

Bethany Elsworth from Lancaster who won the title of Junior Miss Publicity Lancashire. Picture by Third Avenue Photography.

“Each and every girl was amazing in their own way.

“For the final I have been raising money for the Variety Children’s Charity.

“I’ve got a lot of things coming up in the next year.

“My family are extremely proud of me, they always are. “

Bethany Elsworth, 16, deputy head girl of Our Ladies Catholic College Sixth form, was voted Junior Miss Publicity Lancashire 2017/18.

She said: “I am very pleased to say that I won Junior Miss Publicity Lancashire.

“I’m so excited and over the moon to win this title. “