Appeal to find out more on historic tank visit in Lancaster

Local history fan Andrew Reilly is appealing for more information on a photograph taken in the Second World War.

The picture shows a Matilda and a Crusader tank on show in Dalton Square, in Lancaster. The tanks were in the city square raising money for The National Savings Committee during the war.

If you have any information regarding the picture, perhaps you know someone who was there, then please get in touch via email gemma.sherlock@jpress.co.uk or call 01524 385 932.

Or if you have any photographs of Lancaster during the First or Second World Wars then please contact the above.