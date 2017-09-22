Afternoon tea anyone?

Catering students from Lancaster & Morecambe College (LMC) are currently organising an afternoon tea for members of the public.

The group will be showcasing the skills that they have learnt on their course so far including organising the event themselves, designing the flyers and making restaurant bookings.

The event will be held on Thursday September 28, sitting at Coulson’s Restaurant, from 12.30 to 2.30pm, where there will be a selection of sandwiches, cakes and scones with cream and jam, with tea or coffee.

Tickets are on sale now at £6.50, with a takeaway service available for £5.

To book, get in touch with Sarah Worrall at s.worrall@lmc.ac.uk.